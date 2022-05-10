Parliament should be effective instrument for shaping new India of our dreams: Naidu

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday said Parliament should be an effective instrument for shaping a new India as he hailed the Rajya Sabha for playing a key role in strengthening parliamentary democracy.

Speaking at a function in the Parliament library building to mark the Rajya Sabha Day, which is observed on April 3, Naidu exhorted the members of Parliament to observe discipline, have dedication and raise the level of debates.

The Rajya Sabha was constituted on April 3, 1952.

Naidu, who is the chairman of the Rajya Sabha, described the Upper House of Parliament as one of the pillars of the country's democratic polity and said the celebrations to mark 70 years of the constitution of the House of Elders were a reflection of India's remarkable progress on its democratic journey.

He pointed out that the country is also celebrating 75 years of its independence as ''Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'' this year.

Elaborating on the important role that the Rajya Sabha has to play in the times to come, the vice president said, ''We must ensure that our Parliament becomes an effective instrument for shaping the new India we are dreaming of.'' He pointed out that the Rajya Sabha had to set high standards for other democratic bodies to emulate. He recalled that as the chairman of the Upper House, he had endeavoured to make the functioning of the Rajya Sabha more effective and productive.

Naidu said the underlying intention of his endeavours was to take the Rajya Sabha to greater heights as one of the best performing parliamentary institutions of the world.

Pointing out that the Rajya Sabha has conducted 256 sessions in its glorious journey spanning 70 years, the vice president said it was his privilege to have presided over the proceedings of the House of Elders since the 243rd session.

He commended the role of the Rajya Sabha Secretariat employees in ensuring smooth functioning of the Upper House during the testing times of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Naidu recollected that ''the five sessions conducted under the shadow of the pandemic were held strictly as per the COVID-19 guidelines and by practising Covid-appropriate behaviour by one and all''.

He added that he was pained by the loss of six valuable employees during the second wave of the pandemic. Paying rich tributes to their contributions, Naidu said ''these officials will always be remembered for their valuable service to the Rajya Sabha''.

Naidu also praised the Rajya Sabha Secretariat for putting in place a robust IT system, with the help of the NIC, to enhance efficiency and transparency in its functioning.

''The provision of e-notices portal and members' portal accounts has enabled the members to submit notices online for various parliamentary devices and access parliamentary papers,'' he noted.

Naidu appealed to all the members of Parliament to be punctual, regular and attentive and also to participate in all the proceedings of the House. He further urged them to follow discipline, have dedication and raise the level of debates.

The vice president called upon the members to live up to the expectations of the creators of the Constitution, who had made a tremendous contribution and set high standards both in conduct and debate.

Recalling the contributions of the first generation of parliamentarians, Naidu exhorted the current members to emulate their example and set a good standard for their successors.

He said the theme of ''Azadi and Patriotism'' for various competitions and events of this special celebration was appropriate. He pointed out that a number of central ministries have launched several initiatives as part of the ''Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'' celebrations and urged the Rajya Sabha staff and their families to participate in these events with zeal and enthusiasm.

Naidu also lauded the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) for showcasing a programme entitled ''Sanskritik Virasat'' on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh praised the Rajya Sabha Secretariat officials for their unflinching loyalty to the institution of Parliament, perfect dedication and discipline.

He highlighted the contribution of Vitthalbhai Patel, the first Indian president of the Central Legislative Assembly, in laying the principle of executive accountability. He further pointed out that the seed of autonomy that was sown by Patel was included in the Constitution in 1950 in the form of Article 98 with the efforts of B R Ambedkar.

Rajya Sabha Secretary General P C Mody delivered the welcome address on the occasion. A cultural programme was also presented by the employees of the Rajya Sabha Secretariat and the ICCR.

