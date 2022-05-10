BJYM worker's death: TMC asks Shah to apologise for 'spreading lies'

After the autopsy report of BJYM activist Arjun Chourasia, conducted by the Command Hospital here, indicated that his death was by hanging, the ruling Trinamool Congress on Tuesday demanded an apology from Union Home Minister Amit Shah who had described it as a ''political murder''.

Shah should apologise to the people of the state for trying to defame the people of the state, the TMC said.

The hanging body of the BJYM worker was found in an abandoned railway quarter at Kashipur in north Kolkata on May 6 when the union home minister was on a visit to the state.

Shah had visited Kashipur and demanded a CBI probe into the death of Chourasia, claiming that a culture of violence and a fear psychosis was prevalent in West Bengal.

“The union home minister had called it a political murder even before the probe was over. He should now apologise to the people for trying to tarnish the image of the state,'' senior TMC leader and minister Shashi Panja said.

This is shameful that Shah, despite holding such a position in the union government, without an iota of evidence, has made such a baseless remark, Panja said.

''The BJP has no self-respect. It is continuously maligning the people of Bengal. This stems from its failure to win the assembly election,” she said.

Reacting to the TMC remarks, the state BJP unit said it would not be right to comment on a sub-judice matter.

The autopsy on Chourasia’s body was conducted at Command Hospital, a defence healthcare establishment, as per an order of the Calcutta High Court. The autopsy report submitted to a division bench indicated that the cause of death is ''hanging'' and the ligature mark on his neck is ''antemortem''.

