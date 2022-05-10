Left Menu

UK's Johnson plans to breach post-Brexit treaty over N.Ireland - report

But he'll announce all of that on Friday, not today." Britain said earlier on Tuesday it would take all necessary steps to protect peace in Northern Ireland as it urged the EU to show more flexibility. Johnson's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Reuters | London | Updated: 10-05-2022 21:40 IST | Created: 10-05-2022 21:40 IST
UK's Johnson plans to breach post-Brexit treaty over N.Ireland - report
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Prime Minister Boris Johnson plans to announce that he will breach treaty obligations under the Northern Ireland Protocol, a key part of Britain's post-Brexit relationship with the European Union, ITV political editor Robert Peston said. "Johnson is planning to say, as I understand it, that the UK government will use powers in legislation to breach its treaty obligations under the NI Protocol," Peston wrote in a post on the website of The Spectator magazine.

"It will suspend all those border checks on goods flowing from Great Britain to Northern Ireland which were such an important part of its Brexit deal with the EU. But he'll announce all of that on Friday, not today." Britain said earlier on Tuesday it would take all necessary steps to protect peace in Northern Ireland as it urged the EU to show more flexibility.

Johnson's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Writing by William Schomberg; editing by William James)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Two J'khand youths riding motorcycle killed while overtaking truck

Two J'khand youths riding motorcycle killed while overtaking truck

 India
2
Dr. Tôn Thất Tùng: Google honors Vietnamese surgeon on his 110th birthday

Dr. Tôn Thất Tùng: Google honors Vietnamese surgeon on his 110th birthday

 Vietnam
3
Hubble captures tattered remnant of a supernova: Check out this spectacular image

Hubble captures tattered remnant of a supernova: Check out this spectacular ...

 Global
4
Assam woman killed, hung from tree on suspicion of practicing witchcraft: Police

Assam woman killed, hung from tree on suspicion of practicing witchcraft: Po...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022