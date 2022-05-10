Left Menu

Local bodies election: Karnataka CM instructs Law Dept, AG to study SC order

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has instructed the Law Department and the Advocate General to study the full text of the order of the Supreme Court on holding elections to local bodies in Madhya Pradesh.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-05-2022 22:41 IST | Created: 10-05-2022 22:41 IST
Local bodies election: Karnataka CM instructs Law Dept, AG to study SC order
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has instructed the Law Department and the Advocate General to study the full text of the order of the Supreme Court on holding elections to local bodies in Madhya Pradesh. The Chief Minister was speaking to media persons in New Delhi.

"We have not received the copy of the Supreme Court order. We will follow whatever decision the Election Commission takes based on the Supreme Court order. The Supreme Court order will apply to all states and local bodies. We will discuss it with the State Election Commission and act accordingly," Bommai said. The Chief Minister said, BJP is ever ready for all elections.

Reacting to Congress leaders questioning BJP's readiness to face BBMP, Zilla Panchayat and Taluk Panchayat elections, Bommai said, "let Congress leaders mind the affairs of their own party. They are fighting among themselves at public meetings. We have toured the entire state and prepared for Zilla and Taluk Panchayat polls. We have held meetings to prepare for BBMP elections too. We will study the Supreme Court order and take an appropriate decision." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Dr. Tôn Thất Tùng: Google honors Vietnamese surgeon on his 110th birthday

Dr. Tôn Thất Tùng: Google honors Vietnamese surgeon on his 110th birthday

 Vietnam
2
Tesla recalls 130,000 vehicles in U.S. on touchscreen display malfunction

Tesla recalls 130,000 vehicles in U.S. on touchscreen display malfunction

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Italy to hold boar cull around Rome to stem African swine fever; Analysis-Test, test, test? Scientists question costly mass COVID checks and more

Health News Roundup: Italy to hold boar cull around Rome to stem African swi...

 Global
4
NASA’s InSight Mars lander detects biggest marsquake yet

NASA’s InSight Mars lander detects biggest marsquake yet

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022