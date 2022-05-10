NATO chief Stoltenberg diagnosed with COVID-19
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has been diagnosed with COVID-19, a spokesperson for the alliance said on Wednesday.
The Brussels-based NATO chief is showing mild symptoms and will work from home in the coming days, in line with Belgian medical guidelines, the spokesperson tweeted.
