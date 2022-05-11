Left Menu

White House wants online platforms to ensure they are not forums for disinformation

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 11-05-2022 00:45 IST | Created: 11-05-2022 00:45 IST
White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Tuesday the Biden administration wants online platforms to protect freedom of speech but also ensure they are not forums for disinformation.

Responding to a question about billionaire Elon Musk's comment that he would reverse Twitter Inc's ban on former President Donald Trump, Psaki said it is a decision for a private sector company to make on who will or will not be allowed on their platforms.

