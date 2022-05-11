Federal gasoline tax holiday remains an option to tackle gas prices - White House

A federal gasoline tax holiday is an option that remains on the table to tackle historically high gas prices, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said on Tuesday.

Retail gasoline prices in the United States rose on Tuesday and hit another all-time record, surpassing one set in March. (Reporting By Jeff Mason and Jarrett Renshaw)

