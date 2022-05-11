Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

U.S. Senate confirms Cook as Fed's first Black woman governor

Lisa Cook, an economics professor at Michigan State University, on Tuesday won U.S. Senate confirmation as the first Black woman to serve on the Federal Reserve Board in its 109-year history. Cook will join the U.S. central bank as it ratchets up borrowing costs to rein in 40-year-high inflation that is straining household budgets, raising corporate costs, and sapping U.S. President Joe Biden's approval ratings.

'No good place to stop it': More people flee New Mexico wildfire

The United States' largest active wildfire bore down on New Mexico mountain villages on Tuesday, triggering evacuations in another county as firefighters saw no way to stop the blaze. Driven by gusting winds the fire reached a highway that is the only way out of the village of Chacon where some people have stayed to defend homes, according to Mora County Under Sheriff Americk Padilla.

Musk says he would reverse Twitter ban on Donald Trump

Billionaire Elon Musk said on Tuesday he would reverse Twitter's ban on former U.S. President Donald Trump when he buys the social media platform, the clearest signal yet of Musk's intention to cut moderation of the site. Musk, the world's richest person and chief executive of electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc, has inked a $44 billion deal to buy Twitter Inc. He has called himself a "free speech absolutist," but given few specific details of his plans.

Biden administration asks U.S. Supreme Court to shun Bayer weedkiller appeal

President Joe Biden's administration on Tuesday asked the U.S. Supreme Court not to hear Bayer AG's bid to dismiss claims by customers who contend that its Roundup weedkiller causes cancer, as the company seeks to avoid potentially billions of dollars in damages. Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar, who represents the administration before the high court, said in a court filing that Bayer's appeal should be rejected.

Trump's ex-defense chief says he won't back Trump in 2024

Former Defense Secretary Mark Esper said on Tuesday he would not vote for Donald Trump in 2024 if the Republican former president runs again, saying Trump lacked integrity and would not put the United States ahead of his own personal interests. Asked if he would vote for Trump in 2024, Esper told MSNBC, "No," making him one of the first Trump Cabinet members to openly reject their former boss for another White House run.

Republicans in focus in U.S. congressional primaries in Nebraska, West Virginia

Voters in Republican-leaning Nebraska and West Virginia went to the polls on Tuesday to pick candidates for U.S. Congress and other state races, with multiple matchups again testing former President Donald Trump's sway with voters. The contests are part of a series of primaries that will set the stage for Nov. 8 elections in which Republicans are favored to win control of at least one chamber of Congress, which would give them the power to bring Democratic President Joe Biden's legislative agenda to a halt.

Yellen says ending abortion access would be 'damaging' to U.S. economy, women

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Tuesday said eliminating women's access to abortion would have "very damaging effects" on the U.S. economy, keeping some women from completing their educations and reducing their lifetime earnings potential and participation in the labor force. Yellen's comments at a Senate Banking Committee hearing came just over a week after the leak of a draft Supreme Court decision that would overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 ruling that established a constitutional right to abortion. The pending decision has raised fears that many more states would enact far-reaching abortion restrictions.

Pharmacy chains should pay $878 million for opioid epidemic role, Ohio counties say

A lawyer for two Ohio counties said on Monday that CVS Health Corp, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc and Walmart Inc should fund an $878 million plan to address the opioid crisis there, as a first-of-its-kind trial got underway to determine the pharmacy chains' contribution. A federal jury decided in November that the companies created a public nuisance by flooding Ohio's Lake and Trumbull counties with addictive prescription pain pills that wound up on the black market, in the first trial the pharmacy chains faced over the crisis.

U.S. gun deaths surged 35% in 2020, higher for Black people - CDC

The rate of U.S. gun deaths surged 35% in 2020 to the highest point since 1994, with especially deadly levels for young Black men, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a report published on Tuesday. African Americans as a whole were at least four times more likely to be killed by a gun than the overall population, and 12 times more likely than a white person, the data showed.

Celebrity chef Mario Batali acquitted of sexually assaulting woman in Boston

Chef Mario Batali was acquitted on Tuesday of sexually assaulting a woman at a Boston bar in 2017 while posing with her for fan "selfie" photos, with the judge doubting the credibility of the accuser in the latest #MeToo era trial involving a U.S. celebrity accused of misconduct toward women. In the non-jury trial, Judge James Stanton of Boston Municipal Court found Batali, 61, not guilty of a charge of indecent assault and battery brought in 2019.

