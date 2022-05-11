FACTBOX-Key races in Nebraska, West Virginia primaries on May 10

The Republican-leaning states of Nebraska and West Virginia held primary elections on May 10 for the U.S. House of Representatives and other offices.

Following are notable races that could help shape the Nov. 8 midterm elections when Republicans hope to win control of the U.S. Congress. WEST VIRGINIA'S 2ND CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT

Former President Donald Trump's pick, U.S. Representative Alex Mooney, prevailed in a contest against fellow incumbent Republican Congressman David McKinley, according to a projection by Edison Research. The two were pitted against one another because their state, West Virginia, lost a U.S. House seat due to its shrinking population. Mooney will likely win in November as the district is solidly Republican.

NEBRASKA GOVERNORSHIP Trump's endorsement power gets another test in the Republican gubernatorial primary in Nebraska, where Trump-backed Charles Herbster was recently accused by several women, including a state senator, of groping them. Herbster, a farming executive, has denied the allegations.

While recent public opinion polls have largely come from political campaigns rather than independent pollsters, they have pointed to a potentially competitive race between Herbster and University of Nebraska Regent Jim Pillen, who has been endorsed by the departing Republican governor and the Farm Bureau. The November contest is seen as an easy win for Republicans.

NEBRASKA 2ND CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT Centered around Omaha, the state's largest city, the 2nd district is seen as a potentially competitive race in November and has been held by Republican Don Bacon since 2017.

Bacon fended off a primary challenger and will face Democratic state Senator Tony Vargas in November, according to a projection by Edison Research.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)