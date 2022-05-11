Left Menu

US Senator lifts hold on Senate confirmation of ambassadorial nominee to India

However, Garcettis staff did not schedule a discussion, the Senators office said.Last year, US President Joe Biden nominated his close political associate and Los Angeles Mayor Garcetti as his envoy to India.

US Senator lifts hold on Senate confirmation of ambassadorial nominee to India
Eric Garcetti Image Credit: Wikipedia
A powerful Republican Senator has lifted the ''hold'' on the Senate confirmation of Eric Garcetti as the US envoy to India, but said he would vote against his nomination.

Garcetti, 51, is currently the Mayor of Los Angeles. Republican Senator Chuck Grassley had put a hold on his nomination, saying that his staffers are conducting an investigation into the allegations of sexual assault against one of his employees.

"Following the completion of the investigation, Grassley is lifting his hold on the nomination. However, based on what he has learned, Grassley intends to vote 'no' if the nomination is considered by the full Senate," a statement issued by the Senator's Office said on Tuesday.

Grassley made the findings public. "Throughout the investigation, Grassley's staff made multiple offers to speak with Garcetti. However, Garcetti's staff did not schedule a discussion," the Senator's office said.

Last year, US President Joe Biden nominated his close political associate and Los Angeles Mayor Garcetti as his envoy to India. Following the nomination, the American media reported that Garcetti was aware of allegations of misconduct by a former senior advisor.

As Garcetti's nomination passed the Senate Foreign Affairs Committee, Grassley put a hold on his voting and confirmation late last year saying that he wanted to investigate the allegations.

On Tuesday, Grassley's office said the review comprises interviews with 15 witnesses as well as examinations of 26 depositions and other documentary evidence, including e-mails and text messages.

''Grassley's investigative staff concluded that Garcetti likely knew, or should have known, that his former senior advisor was sexually harassing and making racist remarks toward multiple individuals. These findings contradict Garcetti's testimony at a nominations hearing before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee," it said.

