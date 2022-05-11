Left Menu

China committed to friendship and working with Philippines under Marcos - embassy

Reuters | Manila | Updated: 11-05-2022 10:43 IST | Created: 11-05-2022 10:42 IST
China committed to friendship and working with Philippines under Marcos - embassy
Zhao Lijian Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Philippines

China will continue to work together with the Philippines under its incoming president, Ferdinand Marcos Jr, who won this week's election by a landslide, its embassy in Manila said on Tuesday.

China will remain committed to a friendship with its neighbour, and focus on post-COVID growth, expand win-win cooperation, and bring more tangible benefits to both peoples, said the statement, quoting China's foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian.

