China committed to friendship and working with Philippines under Marcos - embassy
Reuters | Manila | Updated: 11-05-2022 10:43 IST | Created: 11-05-2022 10:42 IST
China will continue to work together with the Philippines under its incoming president, Ferdinand Marcos Jr, who won this week's election by a landslide, its embassy in Manila said on Tuesday.
China will remain committed to a friendship with its neighbour, and focus on post-COVID growth, expand win-win cooperation, and bring more tangible benefits to both peoples, said the statement, quoting China's foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian.
