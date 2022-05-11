Left Menu

I will continue to ask Kejriwal questions whether one or 1,000 cases are registered against me: Bagga

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-05-2022 13:18 IST | Created: 11-05-2022 13:11 IST
BJP's Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga on Wednesday said he will continue to ask AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal questions about his promise to act against those who dishonored the Guru Granth Sahib in Punjab.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is in power in Delhi and Punjab, with Kejriwal the chief minister in the national capital and Bhagwant Singh Mann the chief minister in the state.

''I will continue to ask Kejriwal questions whether one or 1,000 cases are registered against me,'' said Bagga.

The BJP leader said that he was arrested recently by the Punjab Police as he asked Kejriwal about his promise to act against those who dishonored the Guru Granth Sahib in Punjab and rein in the drug mafia and Khalistani separatists in the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

