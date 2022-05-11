Kerala: VD Satheesan calls PC George 'mediator' for BJP, LDF candidates

The leader of the opposition (Congress) in Kerala, VD Satheesan Wednesday, alleged that the ex-MLA P C George is playing the role of mediator between the candidates of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Left Democratic Front (LDF) in Thrikkakara assembly bypolls. The Thrikkakara bypolls are to be held on May 31, and their votes will be counted on June 3.

"There is no possibility of a triangular fight in Thrikkakara. What is happening here is a contest between the United Democratic Front (UDF) and the LDF," said Satheesan. Claiming the victory of UDF candidate Uma Thomas in the upcoming elections, he said, "UDF candidate Uma Thomas will win by a large majority. The LDF has come down with false propaganda when it sees that it will have a large majority."

While refuting the rumours of adjustment between the BJP and Congress, he added, "I am the first person in Kerala to have taken the most anti-BJP political stand. We are the ones who oppose majority communalism and minority communalism the most." He further said, "PC George is the mediator between the Sangh Parivar and the LDF candidate. It is an adjustment. PC George was arrested by the police one day. But there were no sections of IPC in the FIR."

Talking about his (George's) arrest, Satheesan said, "His arrest was celebrated here by BJP. Kerala can understand this drama. No Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI-M) leader has grown up to question our secular credibility." "The CPI-M is a party who made all the adjustments with this BJP in the last assembly elections. The agenda of the CPIM in Kerala and Sangh Parivar is the same. That is Congress-Mukt India. Here the CPI-M under the leadership of Pinarayi Vijayan is working for a Congress-Mukt Kerala." (ANI)

