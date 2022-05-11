PM Modi an institution of good governance: Naqvi
Senior BJP leader and Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Wednesday lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi as an institution of good governance and as someone on a mission of inclusive development.Speaking to reporters after the release of the book Modi20 Dreams Meet Delivery, Naqvi said Modi has defeated political intolerance and phobia of the Modi bashing brigade through his diligence and determination for empowerment without appeasement.
Speaking to reporters after the release of the book ''Modi@20: Dreams Meet Delivery'', Naqvi said Modi has defeated ''political intolerance and phobia'' of the ''Modi bashing brigade'' through his diligence and determination for empowerment without appeasement. His mission of good governance and inclusive development has achieved global credibility, Naqvi claimed, adding that the prime minister in his over 20 years as head of a government, including as Gujarat chief minister, has made development with dignity a part of India's political culture.
In a swipe at opposition parties, Naqvi said Modi has shattered their vote-grabbing political tactics. With people's trust, Modi has made the common man a partner in the country's progress and prosperity by demolishing barriers of caste and community.
The book was released by Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu here.
