Russia's Medvedev, Volodin lash out at U.S. aid to Ukraine

Former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev accused the United States on Wednesday of waging a “proxy war” against Russia after the House of Representatives approved a $40 billion aid package for Ukraine, and said the U.S. economy would suffer.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 11-05-2022 14:50 IST | Created: 11-05-2022 14:45 IST
Dmitry Medvedev Image Credit: kremlin.ru
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev accused the United States on Wednesday of waging a "proxy war" against Russia after the House of Representatives approved a $40 billion aid package for Ukraine, and said the U.S. economy would suffer. Writing on the messenger app Telegram, Medvedev said that the bill approved by the House on Tuesday was a bid "to deal a serious defeat to our country and limit its economic development and political influence in the world."

Medvedev said: "It won't work. The printing press by which America is constantly increasing its already inflated government debt will break faster." Medvedev, who has served as deputy chairman of Russia's security council since resigning as prime minister in January 2020, blamed "insane" prices for U.S. fuel and groceries on what he called America's "Russophobic authorities".

Also writing on Telegram, Russia's State Duma speaker Vyacheslav Volodin accused Washington of using the aid package to "indebt" Ukraine and of appropriating the country's grain reserves in lieu of payment. "Washington wants a Holodomor in Ukraine," he wrote, referring to the man-made 1930s famine that killed millions of Ukrainians.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

