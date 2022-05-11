Left Menu

India's top court puts colonial-era sedition law on hold for review

India's Supreme Court on Wednesday barred the government from using a colonial-era sedition law, that critics say is often used to stifle dissent, pending a review. The 152-year-old law, which the British colonial government used against Mahatma Gandhi and other leaders of a campaign for independence, remained on the books after India's 1947 independence and has been used by governments since then.

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 11-05-2022 15:02 IST | Created: 11-05-2022 15:00 IST
India's top court puts colonial-era sedition law on hold for review
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India's Supreme Court on Wednesday barred the government from using a colonial-era sedition law, that critics say is often used to stifle dissent, pending a review. The 152-year-old law, which the British colonial government used against Mahatma Gandhi and other leaders of a campaign for independence, remained on the books after India's 1947 independence and has been used by governments since then. "It will be appropriate not to use this provision of law until further re-examination is over," Chief Justice N. V. Ramana told the court after it ruled that all proceedings under the law, known as Section 124-A, "shall be kept in abeyance".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government had told the court this week it was reviewing the law, which says anyone bringing hatred or contempt, or incites disaffection towards the government, can be punished with up to life in prison. The Law Commission of India and even the Supreme Court have at various times commented on what they have said was rampant misuse of the sedition law against social activists, writers, and students.

The constitution guarantees freedom of speech and expression as a fundamental right to all its citizens.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Dr. Tôn Thất Tùng: Google honors Vietnamese surgeon on his 110th birthday

Dr. Tôn Thất Tùng: Google honors Vietnamese surgeon on his 110th birthday

 Vietnam
2
Tesla recalls 130,000 vehicles in U.S. on touchscreen display malfunction

Tesla recalls 130,000 vehicles in U.S. on touchscreen display malfunction

 Global
3
Biden administration asks U.S. Supreme Court to shun Bayer weedkiller appeal

Biden administration asks U.S. Supreme Court to shun Bayer weedkiller appeal

 United States
4
2022 Tonga volcanic eruption's effects also reached space, says NASA

2022 Tonga volcanic eruption's effects also reached space, says NASA

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022