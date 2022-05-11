Left Menu

Congress govt in Rajasthan 'anti-people', has no right to continue: Nadda

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 11-05-2022 15:25 IST | Created: 11-05-2022 15:21 IST
Congress govt in Rajasthan 'anti-people', has no right to continue: Nadda
BJP national president JP Nadda (File photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Calling for a change in power in Rajasthan, BJP national president J P Nadda on Wednesday said the state needs a double-engine government.

The current Congress government in Rajasthan is ''anti-people'' and it has no right to continue in power, Nadda claimed.

''An anti-people government is in power in the state which has nothing to do with the people and does not understand the issues of the people,'' he said at the inauguration ceremony of the BJP's district office in Hanumangarh.

Referring to incidents of atrocities on women and Dalits, the BJP leader said Rajasthan was known for culture, development and peace, but the current Ashok Gehlot government has hurt the state's respect and dignity.

He claimed Rajasthan has the highest number of rape cases in the country but the chief minister was not concerned.

Nadda called upon BJP workers to work hard to bring the party to power in the assembly elections next year. He also highlighted the achievements of the central government.

Apart from the district office of Hanumangarh, Nadda virtually inaugurated nine other district offices of the party.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Dr. Tôn Thất Tùng: Google honors Vietnamese surgeon on his 110th birthday

Dr. Tôn Thất Tùng: Google honors Vietnamese surgeon on his 110th birthday

 Vietnam
2
Tesla recalls 130,000 vehicles in U.S. on touchscreen display malfunction

Tesla recalls 130,000 vehicles in U.S. on touchscreen display malfunction

 Global
3
Biden administration asks U.S. Supreme Court to shun Bayer weedkiller appeal

Biden administration asks U.S. Supreme Court to shun Bayer weedkiller appeal

 United States
4
2022 Tonga volcanic eruption's effects also reached space, says NASA

2022 Tonga volcanic eruption's effects also reached space, says NASA

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022