Finnish PM says NATO decision will focus on safety of citizens
Finland's Prime Minister, Sanna Marin, said on Wednesday that if her nation takes the historic step to apply to join the NATO alliance, it will be for the security of its own citizens.
Marin spoke after meeting Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Tokyo, a day before Finnish President Sauli Niinisto is expected to say whether his country, which shares a long border with Russia, will apply to join the NATO alliance.
