Philippines presidential election winner Marcos says will hit the ground running

Reuters | Manila | Updated: 11-05-2022 16:52 IST | Created: 11-05-2022 16:52 IST
Philippines presidential election winner Marcos says will hit the ground running
Philippines presidential election winner Ferdinand Marcos Jr said on Wednesday his intention was to hit the ground running when he takes office next month, and said he was looking very carefully for economic managers, whose roles are critical.

Marcos, the son and namesake of the late dictator who ruled for 20 years before his 1986 overthrow, told a news conference his first nominee for cabinet was Sara Duterte-Carpio, his running mate and winner of the vice presidency, who is daughter of the incumbent president.

He said critical areas for his presidency were energy prices, jobs, infrastructure and education.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

