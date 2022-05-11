Left Menu

CM urges PM to hold function in Himachal on May 31 to mark 8 years of Modi govt

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 11-05-2022 18:01 IST | Created: 11-05-2022 17:06 IST
Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur. (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Wednesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to hold a national level function to mark the eight years of the NDA government at the Centre on May 31 in Himachal Pradesh. Thakur, who called on PM Modi in New Delhi, said that Himachal Pradesh would be honored to hold this national level function in which all districts of the country will join, an official spokesperson said. Inviting the PM to visit Himachal Pradesh, Thakur also thanked him for his special affection to the state and its people and expressed gratitude for supporting the state government in every way for the speedy development of the state. Thakur also discussed various ongoing projects in the state with the prime minister. The CM also apprised him of the sincere efforts of the state government towards making Himachal Pradesh a green state, the spokesperson said. The prime minister appreciated the efforts of the state government towards achieving this objective and he assured of all possible support to the state, he added. Earlier, Thakur also spoke to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and requested her to visit Himachal Pradesh. The CM urged her to participate in a conference with heads of all banks in Himachal Pradesh to hold fruitful deliberations for increasing the credit-deposit ratio in the state and to explore possibilities to provide more loans to women and self-help groups to empower them.

