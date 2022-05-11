Left Menu

N. Ireland peace agreement is the most important treaty - UK PM Johnson

Reuters | London | Updated: 11-05-2022 18:24 IST | Created: 11-05-2022 17:33 IST
N. Ireland peace agreement is the most important treaty - UK PM Johnson
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday that the Northern Ireland protocol needed to be sorted out, and that the Belfast peace agreement was the most important treaty to protect.

"The most important agreement is the 25 year old Belfast Good Friday agreement - that is crucial for the stability of our country," Johnson said during a news conference in Sweden.

"That means that things have got to command cross-community support. Plainly, as the Northern Ireland protocol fails to do that, we need to sort it out."

