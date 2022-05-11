Nigeria's Buhari tells cabinet ministers planning election runs to resign
11-05-2022
Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari has directed that any cabinet ministers seeking to run in next year's elections should resign before May 16, the minister of information said on Wednesday.
Nigerians will vote early next year for a new president, state governors, senators and members of the House of Representatives.
