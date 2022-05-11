Left Menu

Vacate illegally occupied govt, panchayat land or face action: Punjab CM

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 11-05-2022 17:54 IST | Created: 11-05-2022 17:54 IST
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday said people who are illegally occupying government or panchayat land will face action if they do not surrender it to the authorities by the end of the month.

The chief minister reiterated his government's commitment to get illegally occupied land vacated.

''I appeal to those who have illegally occupied government or panchayat land, even if they are politicians, officials or influential people, to leave the illegal possession by May 31,'' Mann said in a tweet.

In a statement issued later, he said in case illegally occupied land was not voluntarily surrendered, the government will be forced to register FIRs against such people and also make them pay previous liabilities accrued on account of the illegal possession.

The state government has already launched a drive to remove encroachments on panchayat land.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

