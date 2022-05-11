World News Roundup: Philippines' Marcos to 'hit the ground running' as president; On Norway's Arctic border with Russia, a town freezes ties with its eastern neighbor and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Philippines' Marcos to 'hit the ground running' as president

Philippines election winner Ferdinand Marcos Jr said on Wednesday he would hit the ground running as president and was looking very carefully at candidates for his economic team, with infrastructure, jobs, and energy prices his priorities. Marcos, the son, and namesake of the late dictator who ruled for 20 years before his 1986 overthrow said his first nominee for his cabinet was Sara Duterte-Carpio, his vice-presidential running mate and daughter of incumbent President Rodrigo Duterte.

On Norway's Arctic border with Russia, a town freezes ties with its eastern neighbor

Kirkenes, a Norwegian town a stone's throw from Russia, was for over three decades a symbol of cross-border harmony in the Arctic. That came to a crashing end when Russia invaded Ukraine. Since then people have been adapting to the new realities. One is the prospect that neighboring Finland could join Norway in NATO, with Finnish President Sauli Niinisto expected to say on Thursday it should apply to the military alliance.

Sri Lanka whisks former PM to naval base as troops patrol streets

Sri Lanka has moved Mahinda Rajapaksa to a naval base for his safety after he quit two days ago as prime minister, the defence secretary said on Wednesday, following violence targeting the family for its role in the country's worst economic crisis. Sri Lankans blame the Rajapaksa dynasty for a meltdown in the Indian Ocean nation that reduced reserves to just about $50 million, stalling most imports and bringing massive shortages of key items of food, fuel and medicine that unleashed protests.

Russian diplomats spurned in Europe's capitals

Russian diplomat Sergiy Andreev was feeling unwelcome on the streets of Warsaw even before protesters doused him with red liquid thrown in his face at short range this week. Soon after Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, Andreev, who is Moscow's ambassador in Poland, found the embassy bank accounts had been frozen. Attempts to meet with Polish officials for any level of diplomatic discussion were impossible, he said.

UK strikes security agreement with Sweden and Finland as NATO bids loom

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday said he had agreed on new deals with Sweden and Finland to bolster European security, pledging to support both countries' armed forces should they come under attack. Johnson is due to sign the new declarations, described by Britain as "a step-change in defense and security cooperation", during visits to both Sweden and Finland on Wednesday.

Biden seeks to keep China in focus by welcoming ASEAN leaders

President Joe Biden will host Southeast Asian leaders in Washington this week as his administration seeks to show it can maintain its focus on the Indo-Pacific and the long-term challenge of China despite the immediate crisis in Ukraine. A two-day summit with the 10-nation Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) begins with a White House dinner on Thursday before talks at the State Department on Friday.

'Please don't let them die' wives of Azov fighters beg pope

The wives of two of the last remaining Ukrainian fighters holed up in Mariupol's steelworks asked Pope Francis on Wednesday to help get soldiers to a third country, with one telling him: "please don't let them die". Kateryna Prokopenko, 27, and Yuliya Fedosiuk, 29, spoke to the pope for about five minutes at the end of his general audience in St. Peter's Square, also asking him to intervene directly with Russian President Vladimir Putin to let them go because "Russian captivity is not an option".

EU seeks to ease rules on seizing sanctioned oligarchs' assets

The European Commission is preparing new rules that would make it easier for EU governments to confiscate assets of oligarchs and other wealthy individuals hit by sanctions because of their ties with the Kremlin, according to officials and documents. The legislative proposal, which is set to be unveiled on May 25 according to the European Commission's provisional agenda, would create a common legal framework to punish people who evade or violate EU sanctions.

Ukraine claims battlefield successes, curbs Russian gas to Europe

Ukrainian forces reported battlefield gains on Wednesday in a counterattack that could signal a shift in the momentum of the war, while Kyiv shut gas flows on a route through Russian-held territory, raising the specter of an energy crisis in Europe. In Vilhivka, a village east of Kharkiv held by Ukrainian forces, the thump of near-constant artillery and swoosh of multiple rocket launchers could be heard from fighting at the front, now pushed substantially further east, where Ukraine has been trying to capture the banks of the Donets river and threaten Russian supply lines on the far side.

The underground networks of Russians helping Ukrainian refugees

Ukrainian refugees who reluctantly find themselves under Moscow's rule are receiving help from an unlikely quarter: networks of Russian volunteers helping those displaced by the war to leave Russia. When Bogdan Goncharov, his wife, and 7-year-old daughter fled the shelling in their hometown of Mariupol in mid-March, they ended up in Russian-controlled territory in southeastern Ukraine. Fearful of being transported thousands of kilometers away after hearing other refugees were sent to Siberia, Goncharov said he contacted a Russian volunteer who arranged transport for them across Russia to the Estonian border.

