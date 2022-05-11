TMC hails SC decision on sedition law, calls for its abolition

Left Menu

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 11-05-2022 18:30 IST | Created: 11-05-2022 18:30 IST
The TMC on Wednesday welcomed the Supreme Court's decision to keep in abeyance the sedition law, contending that the “draconian law” should be scrapped.

Putting on hold the sedition law, the Supreme Court on Wednesday stayed the registration of FIRs, ongoing probes and coercive measures on the matter across the country until an ''appropriate forum'' of the government re-examines the colonial-era penal law.

''SC once again played a historic role. It has held that all pending cases, appeals and proceedings with respect to charges of sedition framed under 124A of IPC be kept in abeyance and not to use this provision till further reexamination is over. Kudos,'' TMC national spokesperson Sukhendu Sekhar Ray tweeted.

Later while talking to reporters, Ray said the draconian ''British-era law should be scrapped''.

Senior TMC leader and MP Mahua Moitra said it is a ''great day for democracy''.

''The Sedition law stands stayed. Kudos to the Supreme Court,'' she tweeted.

''Victory! Supreme Court stays Sec 124A- no new cases can be filed, existing cases can apply for bail & release immediately. Thank you to my lawyer Sr. Advocate Gopal Sankaranarayan for his 1 pager which swung the day!'' she wrote.

