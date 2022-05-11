Left Menu

Respect human rights, civil liberty, pope tells Sri Lanka leaders

Pope Francis on Wednesday urged authorities in Sri Lanka, which has been shaken by unrest over the country's worst economic crisis, to "listen to the hopes of the people" and respect human rights and civil liberties.

Reuters | Vatican City | Updated: 11-05-2022 18:34 IST | Created: 11-05-2022 18:34 IST
Respect human rights, civil liberty, pope tells Sri Lanka leaders
  • Country:
  • Vatican

Pope Francis on Wednesday urged authorities in Sri Lanka, which has been shaken by unrest over the country's worst economic crisis, to "listen to the hopes of the people" and respect human rights and civil liberties. Protesters have targeted the family of Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, blaming them for a meltdown in the Indian Ocean nation that has brought massive shortages of key items of food, fuel and medicine..

Soldiers are now patrolling the streets of Colombo, the commercial capital, with orders to shoot at anyone who damages public property or endangers lives. Speaking at the end of a general audience in St. Peter's Square, Francis noted that it was mostly young people who had been protesting against the country's social and economic problems and called for calm on all sides.

"I appeal to all those who have responsibility to listen to the hopes of the people, guaranteeing full respect for human right and civil liberties," he said. Sri Lanka, which Francis visited in 2015, is majority Buddhist but has a small Christian community amounting to around 7% of the total population. Most of the Christians in Sri Lanka are Catholics.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Dr. Tôn Thất Tùng: Google honors Vietnamese surgeon on his 110th birthday

Dr. Tôn Thất Tùng: Google honors Vietnamese surgeon on his 110th birthday

 Vietnam
2
Biden administration asks U.S. Supreme Court to shun Bayer weedkiller appeal

Biden administration asks U.S. Supreme Court to shun Bayer weedkiller appeal

 United States
3
Tesla recalls 130,000 vehicles in U.S. on touchscreen display malfunction

Tesla recalls 130,000 vehicles in U.S. on touchscreen display malfunction

 Global
4
2022 Tonga volcanic eruption's effects also reached space, says NASA

2022 Tonga volcanic eruption's effects also reached space, says NASA

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022