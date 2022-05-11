Supriyo sworn in as MLA by Bengal Assembly Dy Speaker, Guv's decision prevails

Newly elected TMC legislator Babul Supriyo was Wednesday sworn in as MLA of the West Bengal assembly, ending weeks of uncertainty over who would administer oath, after Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar insisted that he would not change his decision of nominating the deputy speaker for the job.

The singer-turned politician, who was last month elected MLA from the Ballygunge assembly constituency, was sworn in by Deputy Speaker Asish Banerjee, who later criticised the governor for trying to create a rift between him and Speaker Biman Banerjee.

''It feels great to be part of the historic West Bengal assembly. This is going to be a new experience,'' Supriyo said.

Though Supriyo, who quit his job as a central minister and the BJP, was elected on April 16, confusion prevailed over his oath-taking ceremony.

Usually, the speaker is nominated by the governor to swear in a new member of the assembly.

However, Dhankhar had decided to name the deputy speaker for the job, and despite repeated pleas by Surpiyo seeking permission for the speaker to administer the oath to him, the Governor had decided to stick to his decision.

''I did not want to administer the oath when the speaker of the state assembly himself is present. It was the speaker who convinced me to conduct the swearing in ceremony. The governor attempted to create a rift between us,'' the deputy speaker said.

Later, Supriyo met Biman Banerjee at his chamber along with the state’s Parliamentary Affairs Minister Partha Chatterjee.

''I am grateful to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for giving me an opportunity to serve the masses,'' he said.

The by-election to the Ballygunge assembly seat was held on April 12, and the result was declared on April 16.

After giving up his Lok Sabha membership, which he had bagged on a BJP ticket, Supriyo was nominated by the ruling TMC for the Ballygunge assembly seat.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)