French court upholds Macron reform on unfair dismissal compensation

Updated: 11-05-2022 19:01 IST | Created: 11-05-2022 19:01 IST
A French court on Wednesday upheld one of President Emmanuel Macron's key first term reforms that capped the amount of compensation for being unfairly sacked from a job.

The 2017 reform had been legally challenged by various trade unions, who had argued it would impact job security, but France's Cour de Cassation court ruled it should stand. The reform said compensation in such cases should be capped at 20 months worth of salary for those who had been in a job for 29 years or longer.

Macron has aimed to make it easier for companies to hire and fire staff, as part of his broader strategy to strengthen the French economy.

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

