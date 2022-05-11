IPS officer resigned due to corruption in Karnataka govt: Siddaramaiah

Congress leader and former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah has alleged that senior IPS officer P Ravindranath's purported resignation pointed to corruption in the state government.

Ravindranath in an official communication to the government on Tuesday reportedly said he was prematurely transferred after taking legal action against people involved in a fake caste certificate issue.

The officer was transferred as the Director General of Police (Training) on May 4.

Siddaramaiah said Ravindranath was assigned to investigate those who had availed fake certificates and take action against them.

''As per Ravindranath's statement, he has investigated a few influential leaders and hence he was transferred by the government,'' Siddaramaiah said, adding that this was not correct.

''M P Renukacharya (former minister and BJP leader) has taken fake 'Beda Jangama' caste certificate for his daughter. This was discussed even in the state assembly. He is not eligible to take Beda Jangama. There should be action against him,'' the Congress leader alleged in his media statement.

''Where there is corruption, we cannot expect stability and good governance. There is huge corruption in BJP government. How can we expect justice?” the Leader of Opposition said.

Renukacharya, who is also Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai's political secretary, has not responded to the allegations made by Siddaramaiah.

