Maha Congress to resume 'janata durbars' from May 12 after gap of two years

The Congress in Maharashtra will resume holding the weekly 'janata durbar' from Thursday, nearly two years after it suspended this public interaction programme due to the coronavirus pandemic. All ministers of Congress, a constituent in the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government, will hold 'janata durbars' at the party office in Mumbai every Thursday, a party statement said on Wednesday. The first such hearing of public grievances will be held by School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad on May 12 at the state Congress headquarters, Tilak Bhavan, in central Mumbai.

State Congress chief Nana Patole has set up a coordination committee of the party office-bearers to plan and regulate these meetings, the statement said.

