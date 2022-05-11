Left Menu

Maha Congress to resume 'janata durbars' from May 12 after gap of two years

The Congress in Maharashtra will resume holding the weekly janata durbar from Thursday, nearly two years after it suspended this public interaction programme due to the coronavirus pandemic. All ministers of Congress, a constituent in the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government, will hold janata durbars at the party office in Mumbai every Thursday, a party statement said on Wednesday.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 11-05-2022 19:11 IST | Created: 11-05-2022 19:11 IST
Maha Congress to resume 'janata durbars' from May 12 after gap of two years
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress in Maharashtra will resume holding the weekly 'janata durbar' from Thursday, nearly two years after it suspended this public interaction programme due to the coronavirus pandemic. All ministers of Congress, a constituent in the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government, will hold 'janata durbars' at the party office in Mumbai every Thursday, a party statement said on Wednesday. The first such hearing of public grievances will be held by School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad on May 12 at the state Congress headquarters, Tilak Bhavan, in central Mumbai.

State Congress chief Nana Patole has set up a coordination committee of the party office-bearers to plan and regulate these meetings, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Dr. Tôn Thất Tùng: Google honors Vietnamese surgeon on his 110th birthday

Dr. Tôn Thất Tùng: Google honors Vietnamese surgeon on his 110th birthday

 Vietnam
2
Biden administration asks U.S. Supreme Court to shun Bayer weedkiller appeal

Biden administration asks U.S. Supreme Court to shun Bayer weedkiller appeal

 United States
3
Tesla recalls 130,000 vehicles in U.S. on touchscreen display malfunction

Tesla recalls 130,000 vehicles in U.S. on touchscreen display malfunction

 Global
4
2022 Tonga volcanic eruption's effects also reached space, says NASA

2022 Tonga volcanic eruption's effects also reached space, says NASA

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022