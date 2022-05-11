U.S. seeks early engagement with new Philippines administration -U.S. official
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 11-05-2022 19:32 IST | Created: 11-05-2022 19:32 IST
- Country:
- United States
The United States is seeking early engagement with the newly elected Philippines presidential administration of Ferdinand Marcos Jr., U.S. Indo-Pacific coordinator Kurt Campbell said on Wednesday.
Campbell made the comment during an online event held by the U.S. Institute of Peace ahead of President Joe Biden's summit with Southeast Asian leaders this week.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
U.S. looks for closer ties to Brazil at a time of turmoil and war
U.S. seeks to increase security cooperation with Papua New Guinea
South Korea key for Europe to manage fallout from China-U.S. rivalry, report says
WRAPUP 5-Moscow cites risk of nuclear war as U.S., allies pledge more arms for Ukraine
U.S. to widen COVID antiviral pill distribution