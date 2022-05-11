Left Menu

U.S. sees early 'challenges' dealing with new Philippines administration

The United States is seeking early engagement with the newly elected administration of Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in the Philippines, although historical considerations mean there will probably be some initial challenges, the chief U.S. policy maker for Asia said on Wednesday. "Time will tell, but our desire will be to get off to a good start," Kurt Campbell, the White House coordinator for the Indo-Pacific said of Marcos's decisive victory on Monday in the Philippines' presidential election.

Reuters | Updated: 11-05-2022 20:40 IST | Created: 11-05-2022 20:40 IST
U.S. sees early 'challenges' dealing with new Philippines administration

The United States is seeking early engagement with the newly elected administration of Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in the Philippines, although historical considerations mean there will probably be some initial challenges, the chief U.S. policy maker for Asia said on Wednesday.

"Time will tell, but our desire will be to get off to a good start," Kurt Campbell, the White House coordinator for the Indo-Pacific said of Marcos's decisive victory on Monday in the Philippines' presidential election. "We are seeking early engagement," he said. "There are some historical considerations that probably (mean), at least initially, there will be some challenges in that communication."

"But obviously, the Philippines plays such a critical important role and we will seek to continue close partnership in the security realm and increasing trade and economic ties." "Our expectation is we'll be able to continue to work closely," Campbell said, adding that U.S. relations with outgoing Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte "really rebounded" toward the end of his term, "at least the strategic level, and we want very much to continue that."

Campbell made the comment at the U.S. Institute of Peace ahead of President Joe Biden's summit with Southeast Asian countries on Thursday and Friday. The Philippines will not attend at leader level due to its transition. The Philippines is a long standing treaty ally of the United States, but Marcos's victory looks set to complicate U.S. efforts to push back against China, Washington's main strategic rival.

Marcos, son and namesake of the Philippines former dictator, has long-standing ties with China and is seeking a new deal with Chinese ruler Xi Jinping over the contested waters of the strategic and resource-rich South China Sea. Marcos's relations with the United States are complicated by a contempt of court order for his refusal to co-operate with the District Court of Hawaii, which in 1995 ordered the Marcos family to pay $2 billion of plundered wealth to victims of Marcos Sr.'s rule.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Dr. Tôn Thất Tùng: Google honors Vietnamese surgeon on his 110th birthday

Dr. Tôn Thất Tùng: Google honors Vietnamese surgeon on his 110th birthday

 Vietnam
2
Biden administration asks U.S. Supreme Court to shun Bayer weedkiller appeal

Biden administration asks U.S. Supreme Court to shun Bayer weedkiller appeal

 United States
3
Tesla recalls 130,000 vehicles in U.S. on touchscreen display malfunction

Tesla recalls 130,000 vehicles in U.S. on touchscreen display malfunction

 Global
4
2022 Tonga volcanic eruption's effects also reached space, says NASA

2022 Tonga volcanic eruption's effects also reached space, says NASA

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022