BJP protests across West Bengal alleging violence

The opposition BJP in West Bengal protested across the state on Wednesday against alleged attacks on party members.

BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar and national vice-president Dilip Ghosh led a protest rally in Asansol, while leader of opposition Suvendu Adhikari took part in one such march in Howrah.

Adhikari said the BJP would free West Bengal from violence and fear, and from the alleged misrule of the TMC. ''Scores of our activists have been killed by TMC goons since election results were declared. Even women are not safe in West Bengal, and incidents of rape and violence against women are reported every day,'' he claimed.

''We are on the street to protest the misdeeds of the TMC government. We are on the street today to save democracy in West Bengal, where the administration is a mute witness to the terror and intimidation by the ruling party's men,'' he alleged.

Referring to the incidents of gang rape, Ghosh alleged that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was insensitive to the plight of women.

Similar rallies, led by senior party leaders, were also held in Bankura and Durgapur, among other places.

The Trinamool Congress said that after a series of electoral defeats, the BJP was trying to become relevant in state politics by making false claims of violence.

''BJP should explain about the situation in the states it rules. Is there any democracy in those states? Democracy is secure with Mamata Banerjee at the helm in West Bengal,'' TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said.

