U.S. and Russia need to talk, seek way out of Ukraine conflict -Draghi

The United States and Russia need to talk to each other to try to put an end to the fighting in Ukraine, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said on Wednesday, a day after meeting U.S. President Joe Biden. Draghi told a news conference that he and Biden recognised that the road to peace was very complicated, but said that everyone needed to make an effort to help Russia and Ukraine find an end to the conflict.

"There are so many possibilities, but before we even get to that point, there is an effort that needs to be made and it is an effort that all allies, particularly Russia and the United States, need to make to sit down at a table," Draghi said.

