Left Menu

U.S. and Russia need to talk, seek way out of Ukraine conflict -Draghi

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 11-05-2022 20:59 IST | Created: 11-05-2022 20:59 IST
U.S. and Russia need to talk, seek way out of Ukraine conflict -Draghi
  • Country:
  • United States

The United States and Russia need to talk to each other to try to put an end to the fighting in Ukraine, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said on Wednesday, a day after meeting U.S. President Joe Biden. Draghi told a news conference that he and Biden recognised that the road to peace was very complicated, but said that everyone needed to make an effort to help Russia and Ukraine find an end to the conflict.

"There are so many possibilities, but before we even get to that point, there is an effort that needs to be made and it is an effort that all allies, particularly Russia and the United States, need to make to sit down at a table," Draghi said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Dr. Tôn Thất Tùng: Google honors Vietnamese surgeon on his 110th birthday

Dr. Tôn Thất Tùng: Google honors Vietnamese surgeon on his 110th birthday

 Vietnam
2
Biden administration asks U.S. Supreme Court to shun Bayer weedkiller appeal

Biden administration asks U.S. Supreme Court to shun Bayer weedkiller appeal

 United States
3
Tesla recalls 130,000 vehicles in U.S. on touchscreen display malfunction

Tesla recalls 130,000 vehicles in U.S. on touchscreen display malfunction

 Global
4
2022 Tonga volcanic eruption's effects also reached space, says NASA

2022 Tonga volcanic eruption's effects also reached space, says NASA

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022