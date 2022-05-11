Left Menu

Former guerrilla Petro would win Colombia's presidency in runoff - poll

Petro, mayor of Bogota between 2012 and 2015, had 40% support while Gutierrez, the former mayor of Colombia's second biggest city Medellin, got 21% in the YanHaas poll released late on Tuesday ahead of the May 29 election. In a runoff, the poll suggests Petro would win with 47%, beating Gutierrez, who would get 34% of the vote.

Reuters | Updated: 11-05-2022 21:03 IST | Created: 11-05-2022 21:03 IST
Former guerrilla Petro would win Colombia's presidency in runoff - poll

Leftist presidential candidate Gustavo Petro, a former guerrilla fighter promising to "democratize" Colombia's economy, is polling nearly double the support of his closest rival, center-right Federico Gutierrez, and would beat him in a runoff. Petro, mayor of Bogota between 2012 and 2015, had 40% support while Gutierrez, the former mayor of Colombia's second biggest city Medellin, got 21% in the YanHaas poll released late on Tuesday ahead of the May 29 election.

In a runoff, the poll suggests Petro would win with 47%, beating Gutierrez, who would get 34% of the vote. Petro has attracted support on his promises to right profound income inequality in the Andean country, including via a redistribution of pension savings. But investors have warned the pension plan and his pledge to halt new oil projects could put the country's economic stability at risk.

Petro's support rose 3 percentage points from 37% in YanHaas's March poll, with the center-right challenger gaining 2 percentage points. Independent candidate and anti-corruption campaigner Rodolfo Hernandez was seen in third place with 12%, while centrist politician Sergio Fajardo was fourth with 7%, the poll showed.

More than 39 million Colombians are eligible to vote in the election. If none of the candidates win more than half of the votes, a runoff election will be held in June between the two candidates with the most votes. The poll has a margin of error of 3.2% and comprised 1,232 interviews. It was conducted between April 30 and May 7.

Meanwhile, the Attorney General's Office has ordered an investigation and the temporary suspension from office of Daniel Quintero, the current mayor of Medellin, and Andres Fabian Hurtado, mayor of the central city Ibague, over their alleged involvement in electoral politics and suspected implicit support for a candidate. By law, no public official, including mayors and governors, may participate in campaigns prior to elections.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Dr. Tôn Thất Tùng: Google honors Vietnamese surgeon on his 110th birthday

Dr. Tôn Thất Tùng: Google honors Vietnamese surgeon on his 110th birthday

 Vietnam
2
Biden administration asks U.S. Supreme Court to shun Bayer weedkiller appeal

Biden administration asks U.S. Supreme Court to shun Bayer weedkiller appeal

 United States
3
Tesla recalls 130,000 vehicles in U.S. on touchscreen display malfunction

Tesla recalls 130,000 vehicles in U.S. on touchscreen display malfunction

 Global
4
2022 Tonga volcanic eruption's effects also reached space, says NASA

2022 Tonga volcanic eruption's effects also reached space, says NASA

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022