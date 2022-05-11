Repeal sedition law, BJP misusing it to suppress voices against its govt at Centre, States: AAP

The AAP on Wednesday welcomed the Supreme Court's decision to put on hold the sedition law and demanded that it be permanently repealed, alleging its ''misuse'' has increased since the BJP came to power at the Centre in 2014.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led party alleged the BJP has been misusing the sedition law to suppress the voices of its political adversaries, journalists and activists who question its governments, both at the Centre and the states and ''expose'' them.

The AAP said the BJP-led government at the Centre should take the Supreme Court's observations and the directions in the matter as a ''warning'' that the judiciary was also ''not happy with such kind of misuse'' of the sedition law.

While putting on hold the sedition law, the apex court stayed the registration of FIRs, ongoing probes and coercive measures on the matter across the country until an ''appropriate forum'' of the government re-examines the colonial-era penal law.

''We welcome this,'' AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj told PTI when asked to comment on the matter.

He alleged the BJP-ruled states have misused the sedition law ''a lot'' since the party came to power at the Centre in 2014.

''They have misused the sedition law to file cases against those raising voices against the BJP. ''They have misused the law against journalists and activists who questioned the BJP government and exposed them. Because of them (BJP), the misuse of this law has increased,'' Bharadwaj said.

The AAP spokesperson alleged the BJP has used the sedition law against its political adversaries as well, saying that 13 cases had been filed against his party's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh in Uttar Pradesh ''just because he was the BJP's political adversary.'' ''Sedition law should be repealed,'' he said.

Taking exception to Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiu's 'Lakshman Rekha' remark after the apex court's direction in the matter, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader said judicial review of laws are necessary when irregularities in their application are taking place. He said it's ''absolutely correct'' that there is a 'Lakshman Rekha' (boundary line) between the judiciary and the legislature.

''But, the question arises that when the sedition law is misused by the dispensation against the political adversaries by the ruling party, where will that person go?'' Bharadwaj asked.

''He will have to approach the judiciary at the end of the day and it's the job of the judiciary to review a law when irregularities in their use are taking place,'' he added.

Earlier, Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh also welcomed the apex court's directions to put the sedition law on hold and alleged the BJP was using it to suppress those raising voices against its government.

Taking to Twitter, Singh, who is also the AAP spokesperson, claimed the sedition law was ''misused'' against him in Uttar Pradesh. ''The SC's decision is welcome,'' he said in a tweet in Hindi. ''Whosoever tries to raise voice against the BJP government, the party brings false cases to suppress such person. This law was misused against me also in Uttar Pradesh,'' the senior AAP leader charged. He alleged, ''The BJP saves the real goons. Instead of saving the law, the BJP is engaged in saving loafers and goons.'' In September 2020, the Uttar Pradesh Police had lodged an FIR against Singh under various sections of the IPC, including 501A (printing or engraving matter knowing it to be defamatory), 120 (a) (conspiracy) and IT Act at Hazratganj police station, for undertaking a survey. A sedition charge under 124 (A) of IPC was also included in the notice that the Lucknow police sent to the AAP MP seeking him to appear before the investigation officer of the case ''to present facts and evidence''. Singh claimed the sedition case was filed against him in Uttar Pradesh after he had exposed the corruption and scams taking place under the Yogi Adityanath government. In a significant order on the law that has been under intense public scrutiny, a Supreme Court bench headed by Chief Justice of India N V Ramana said there was a need to balance the interest of civil liberties and the interests of citizens with that of the state.

Taking note of the concerns of the Centre, the apex court said the ''rigours of Section 124A (sedition) of the IPC is not in tune with the current social milieu'' and permitted reconsideration of the provision.

