DEL80 LDALL SEDITION SC puts on hold sedition law, says no FIRs or any other proceedings till govt completes review; Editors Guild welcomes order, Centre invokes ''Lakshman Rekha'' New Delhi: In a landmark order, the Supreme Court on Wednesday put on hold the contentious sedition law till the Centre completes its promised review of the colonial relic and also asked the central and state governments not to register any fresh cases invoking the offence.

DEL79 MOE-LD SCHOOLS-HEATWAVE Relax uniform norms, modify timings: Centre's guidelines to schools amid rise in mercury New Delhi: As temperatures started soaring again in many parts of the country, the Ministry of Education on Wednesday issued protective guidelines to schools for combating ill-effects of heatwave, asking them to relax the uniform norms, restrict outdoor activities and modify timings. DEL74 CONG-LD SHIVIR Chintan Shivir: Time-bound Congress revamp, clear stance on key issues on agenda in Udaipur New Delhi: After a series of electoral defeats and internal challenges, the Congress' three-day brainstorming conclave in Udaipur will focus on time-bound party restructuring for strengthening the organisation and making it battle-ready for the 2024 Lok Sabha election, besides evolving a strategy for future alliances.

DEL66 ED-JH-IAS-2ND LD ARREST Jharkhand mining secretary Pooja Singhal arrested in money laundering case Ranchi: Jharkhand mining secretary Pooja Singhal was arrested Wednesday by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case linked to alleged embezzlement of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme funds in Khunti and other suspicious financial transactions, officials said.

DEL41 BJP-ANNIVERSARY-OUTREACH BJP to launch massive public outreach targeting minorities, weaker sections to mark 8 yrs of Modi govt New Delhi: The BJP will launch a massive fortnight-long campaign on May 30 to reach out to all sections of society, with particular emphasis on minorities and scheduled castes and tribes, to mark the 8th anniversary of the Modi government.

BOM25 GJ-KEJRIWAL Kejriwal promises free pilgrimage, free power if AAP forms govt in Gujarat Ahmedabad: Aam Aadmi Party convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday promised free pilgrimage for senior citizens to various religious places, including Ayodhya, if the AAP was voted to power in Gujarat, and accused the ruling BJP of ''failure'' on multiple fronts despite being in power in the state for nearly three decades.

CAL22 CYCLONE-2ND LD ASANI East coast to receive heavy rain as 'Asani' may become depression Bhubaneswar/Kolkata: Several parts of Odisha and West Bengal are bracing for heavy rain as severe cyclone Asani weakened to a cyclonic storm on Wednesday, barrelling towards north coastal Andhra Pradesh, packing a wind speed of 85 km per hour, the Met Department said.

LEGAL: LGD22 SC-4TH LD SEDITION SC puts on hold sedition law, says no FIRs or any other proceedings till govt re-examines it New Delhi: In a path-breaking order, the Supreme Court on Wednesday put on hold the colonial-era penal law on sedition till an “appropriate” government forum re-examines it and directed the Centre and states to not register any fresh FIR invoking the offence.

LGD28 DL-HC-3RDLD MARITAL RAPE Split verdict on criminalisation of marital rape by Delhi HC, parties granted leave to appeal in SC New Delhi: The issue of criminalisation of marital rape Wednesday witnessed a split verdict from the Delhi High Court with one of the judges favouring striking down the exception in law which grants protection to husbands from being prosecuted for non-consensual sexual intercourse with their wives, the other refused to hold it as unconstitutional.

LGD27 RJ-HC-JOURNALIST Rajasthan HC allows questioning of journalist, no arrest till May 20 Jodhpur: The Rajasthan High Court has directed journalist Aman Chopra to appear before police for questioning on Monday but extended the stay against his arrest in the case over a television show till the next hearing on May 20.

LGD25 UP-COURT-GYANVAPI Gyanvapi mosque survey: Varanasi court to deliver order on Thursday Varanasi (UP): A district court will deliver its verdict on Thursday in the case related to the video survey of the Gyanvapi mosque located adjacent to the Kashi Vishwanath temple. PTI VN VN VN

