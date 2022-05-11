Left Menu

Putin does not want to take on NATO - Pentagon chief

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 11-05-2022 21:41 IST | Created: 11-05-2022 21:41 IST
  • United States

The United States does not believe that Russian President Vladimir Putin wants to militarily take on the NATO alliance, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Wednesday, as Moscow struggles to achieve its goals in Ukraine three months into its invasion.

"As you look at Putin's calculus, my view - and I'm sure the chairman has his own view - but my view is that Russia doesn't want to take on the NATO alliance," Austin said during a congressional hearing.

