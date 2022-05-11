Left Menu

After criticising Centre, BJP MP Arjun Singh shares dais with TMC MLA

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 11-05-2022 21:59 IST | Created: 11-05-2022 21:59 IST
Days after criticising the Centre over its jute policy, BJP MP Arjun Singh was seen sharing dais with TMC MLA Somenath Shyam at a religious programme in his constituency Barrackpore on Wednesday.

Arujun Singh along with his son and Bhatpara BJP MLA Pawan Singh was seen together with Shyam, the TMC MLA from Jagatdal, at the religious programme.

Asked about it, Singh said there is no need for speculation as it was a social-religious programme.

''The temple trust invited me to participate in Kalash Yatra, so I came here. It has nothing to do with politics. There is no need for any speculation,'' Singh, the state BJP vice-president, said.

Shyam said he was not aware of who was walking beside him in the yatra or sharing the dais with him.

''I am not bothered about who was walking beside me or sharing the dais with me,'' he said.

BJP national vice-president Dilip Ghosh said it is quite natural for public representatives to participate in religious programmes.

''We should not always see through the prism of politics. Everybody is free to participate in religious programmes,'' he said.

Singh has been targetting the Centre, alleging that it was neglecting the jute industry of West Bengal.

He had even threatened to hit the streets if the issue of jute price capping was not resolved.

Singh, one of the prominent Hindi-speaking leaders in West Bengal, switched over to the BJP from the TMC ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

