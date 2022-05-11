U.S. Democratic Senator Manchin says he will vote against abortion rights bill
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 11-05-2022 22:02 IST | Created: 11-05-2022 22:02 IST
U.S. Democratic Senator Joe Manchin said he will vote against abortion rights legislation on Wednesday, a CNN reporter said in a tweet.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer plans to hold a vote Wednesday on a bill that would codify women's right to abortion nationwide.
