Rajasthan CM tells officials to conduct special vigil in communally sensitive areas

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday directed officials to carry out a special vigil in communally sensitive areas of the state and take strict and fair action against anti-socials.Alleging that an atmosphere of tension and unrest was prevailing in India, he claimed that riots occurred in seven states on Ram Navami following a similar pattern.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 11-05-2022 22:18 IST | Created: 11-05-2022 22:18 IST
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday directed officials to carry out a special vigil in communally sensitive areas of the state and take ''strict and fair'' action against anti-socials.

Alleging that an atmosphere of tension and unrest was prevailing in India, he claimed that riots occurred in seven states on Ram Navami following a similar pattern. Gehlot said Union Home Minister Amit Shah has been requested to conduct a Central-level inquiry into the ''deep conspiracy'' behind the acts of violence. The Rajasthan chief minister claimed the state did not witness any riots and incidents that caused communal tension were controlled in time.

''The police and administrative officials in all districts and divisions should remain alert and work to control crime effectively. ''The officers should ensure effective monitoring to maintain peace and harmony in the state,'' he said in a meeting to review the law and order situation in Rajasthan.

The chief minister said officers should conduct joint inspections at the district, sub-division and tehsil levels so that minor incidents could be stopped from erupting further.

He said action should be taken against habitual offenders by running a special campaign. If necessary, action should also be taken under the National Security Act, Rajasthan Prevention of Anti-Social Activities Act and the Goonda Act, Gehlot said.

The chief minister also directed officials to strengthen the information system and prevent the recurrence of communal tension.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

