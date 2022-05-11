Left Menu

BJD, BJP, Cong candidates file nominations for Brajrajnagar by-poll

BJDs Alaka Mohanty, BJP nominee Radharani Panda and Kishore Patel of the Congress were among the 12 candidates who filed their nominations on the last date of the exercise.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 11-05-2022 22:24 IST | Created: 11-05-2022 22:24 IST
Nominees of three major parties- the BJD, Congress, and the BJP – on Wednesday filed their nomination papers for the May 31 by-poll to Brajrajnagar assembly seat in Odisha’s Jharsuguda district.

BJD’s Alaka Mohanty, BJP nominee Radharani Panda and Kishore Patel of the Congress were among the 12 candidates who filed their nominations on the last date of the exercise. The by-poll was necessitated following the demise of sitting BJD MLA Kishore Mohanty on December 30, 2021. In a show of strength, BJD candidate Alaka Mohanty, wife of Kishore Mohanty, proceeded to the Jharsuguda Sub-Collector’s office in a rally with her supporters, and senior party leaders.

She filed her nomination in the presence of Health and Family Welfare minister Naba Das, Commerce and Transport minister Padmanabha Behera, WCD Minister Tukuni Sahu, Labour Minister Sushant Singh, MP Prasanna Acharya, and MLA Snehangini Chhuria.

The senior BJD leaders claimed that Mohanty will win the by-poll with a margin of over 50,000 votes.

Similarly, BJP candidate Radharani Panda submitted her nomination papers to the Sub-Collector in presence of state BJP president Samir Mohanty, Bargarh MP Suresh Pujari, and former Union minister Jual Oram.

The Congress nominee too filed his papers before the Returning Officer in the presence of senior party leaders and supporters.

While Alaka Mohanty is new to politics, BJP’s Radharani Panda had been elected to the Assembly from the seat in 2014. Congress candidate Kishore Patel is a three-time MLA and former Speaker of the Odisha Assembly. The Assembly seat was with the CPI and the Congress till 2009 and went to the BJP in 2014.

The BJD, however, won the Brajrajnagar seat in the 2019 elections.

The nominations will be scrutinised on May 12 while the candidates can withdraw their candidature by May 17. The counting of votes will be done on June 3.

