UK PM Johnson says NATO does not pose a threat to anyone

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday said that NATO was a defensive alliance and did not pose a threat to any other country, as Sweden and Finland consider joining the organisation in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. "NATO is a defensive alliance. NATO poses no threat to anyone.

Reuters | Helsinki | Updated: 11-05-2022 22:26 IST | Created: 11-05-2022 22:26 IST
  Finland

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday said that NATO was a defensive alliance and did not pose a threat to any other country, as Sweden and Finland consider joining the organisation in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"NATO is a defensive alliance. NATO poses no threat to anyone. It is there for the purposes of mutual defence," Johnson said in a joint press conference with Finnish President Sauli Niinistö in Helsinki.

