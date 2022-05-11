UK PM Johnson says NATO does not pose a threat to anyone
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday said that NATO was a defensive alliance and did not pose a threat to any other country, as Sweden and Finland consider joining the organisation in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. "NATO is a defensive alliance. NATO poses no threat to anyone.
"NATO is a defensive alliance. NATO poses no threat to anyone. It is there for the purposes of mutual defence," Johnson said in a joint press conference with Finnish President Sauli Niinistö in Helsinki.
