Left Menu

Guinea opposition parties reject junta's proposed 39-month transition timeline

Military leaders in Burkina Faso, Guinea and Mali have been at odds with West African regional bloc ECOWAS, which is trying to speed up promises to hold elections. The body imposed sanctions on Mali after its junta proposed holding on to power until 2025 and has threatened to do the same in Burkina Faso, where coup leaders have laid out a three-year transition timeline.

Reuters | Updated: 11-05-2022 22:26 IST | Created: 11-05-2022 22:26 IST
Guinea opposition parties reject junta's proposed 39-month transition timeline

Guinea's main opposition parties have rejected the ruling military junta's proposed 39-month democratic transition timeline, they said in a statement on Wednesday.

Colonel Mamady Doumbouya, the head of the junta that took power in a coup last September, said this month that it would probably take more than three years for the West African country to transition back to civilian rule. He told state television that after political consultations he was considering a transition of 39 months - the first time he has proposed a timeline.

Three main opposition parties and over 60 of their smaller allies rejected the proposal in a joint statement and urged interim leaders to "defend democratic institutions". They said a body known as the National Transitional Council (NTC) - set up by the junta to act as parliament until elections - had not validated the timeline and called for "real" dialogue with all concerned parties, including civil society.

The junta did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Doumbouya had previously said he would submit the 39-month proposal to the NTC.

Guinea's putsch was one of four to hit West Africa since August 2020, raising fears of democratic backslide in a region that had just started shedding its "coup belt" reputation. Military leaders in Burkina Faso, Guinea and Mali have been at odds with West African regional bloc ECOWAS, which is trying to speed up promises to hold elections.

The body imposed sanctions on Mali after its junta proposed holding on to power until 2025 and has threatened to do the same in Burkina Faso, where coup leaders have laid out a three-year transition timeline. Sanctions in Guinea have so far only affected junta members, but could be escalated to the wider economy if the interim government drags its feet, ECOWAS warned in March.

The 15-member bloc has not yet reacted to Doumbouya's 39-month proposal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Dr. Tôn Thất Tùng: Google honors Vietnamese surgeon on his 110th birthday

Dr. Tôn Thất Tùng: Google honors Vietnamese surgeon on his 110th birthday

 Vietnam
2
Biden administration asks U.S. Supreme Court to shun Bayer weedkiller appeal

Biden administration asks U.S. Supreme Court to shun Bayer weedkiller appeal

 United States
3
Tesla recalls 130,000 vehicles in U.S. on touchscreen display malfunction

Tesla recalls 130,000 vehicles in U.S. on touchscreen display malfunction

 Global
4
2022 Tonga volcanic eruption's effects also reached space, says NASA

2022 Tonga volcanic eruption's effects also reached space, says NASA

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022