Finland's President tells Putin to look in the mirror
- Country:
- Finland
Finnish President Sauli Niinisto said on Wednesday Russian President Vladimir Putin should look in the mirror if Finland decides to join NATO to increase its own security.
The Finnish leader was expected on Friday to confirm that Helsinki will apply for membership of the U.S.-led Western military alliance in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Niinisto made his remark when asked by reporters as he met Britain's prime minister in Helsinki to sign a mutual defence cooperation pact whether Finland feared Russian aggression.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Boruto Episode 247: Araumi to lead Funato clan while Boruto & team are ready for revenge!
Finland, Sweden could decide together on NATO ties
Finland, Sweden could decide together on NATO, says Finnish foreign minister
US Senator seeks clarity from Biden Admin on CAATSA sanctions waiver to India
Biden's sanctions coordinator Singh to take leave of absence -Washington Post