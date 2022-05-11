Finland's President tells Putin to look in the mirror

Finnish President Sauli Niinisto said on Wednesday Russian President Vladimir Putin should look in the mirror if Finland decides to join NATO to increase its own security.

The Finnish leader was expected on Friday to confirm that Helsinki will apply for membership of the U.S.-led Western military alliance in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Niinisto made his remark when asked by reporters as he met Britain's prime minister in Helsinki to sign a mutual defence cooperation pact whether Finland feared Russian aggression.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)