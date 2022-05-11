U.S. welcomes Marcos victory in Philippines -Blinken
The United States welcomed Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s presidential victory in the Philippines and looked forward to working with his administration, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement on Wednesday.
"Our special partnership is rooted in a long and deeply interwoven history, shared values and interests, and strong people-to-people ties," Blinken said, citing the nation's role in building a "resilient Indo-Pacific region."
