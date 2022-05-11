Sikh bodies initiate 'united struggle' for release of prisoners from community

Several Sikh political and religious organisations on Wednesday decided to start a “united struggle” for the release of prisoners from the community lodged in different jails across the country. It was decided in a meeting called by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) for discussing and strategising the release of Sikh prisoners. The organisations, while expressing unity, expressed commitment to the efforts to be made in future for the release of Sikh prisoners and pledged to play lead roles in this struggle. During the meeting, three resolutions were unanimously passed regarding the release of Sikh prisoners, including forming a joint committee, meeting the country's President, Prime Minister, Home Minister, and chief ministers and governors of different states. Also, it has been resolved to appeal to all the Sikh members of Parliament (MPs) irrespective of their political parties to raise their voice for the Sikh prisoners in both the houses of Parliament. The Sikh MPs have also been urged to take along all those MPs who are justice loving and speak for human rights, said the SGPC in a statement. During the meeting, SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami has been authorised to set up the joint committee which will give a future programme, about which, he said that very soon a committee will be formed. ''The committee will include members from all the 'Panthic' parties and bodies'', said Dhami. He said although different representative bodies of the Sikh 'Panth' (community) are making efforts for the release of Sikh prisoners, now the joint efforts will be carried forward. During his address, Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal said that the message of unity of this 'Panthic' meeting is very important for the entire Sikh community and this movement shall constantly continue in future as well. He said the political divisions are on one side while these collective efforts for the Panthak interests would yield great results. Appreciating the efforts of the SGPC, Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) president Simranjit Singh Mann assured cooperation. He said this meeting held after a long time is historic in itself which will definitely yield good results. On this occasion, head of Damdami Taksal Baba Harman Singh Khalsa said that the Sikh 'Panth' should make concerted effort and take decisive measures. In the meeting, those who addressed it included head of Dal Baba Bidhi Chand Baba Avtar Singh Sursingh, Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) president Harmeet Singh Kalka, former DSGMC president Paramjit Singh Sarna, Manjit Singh GK, Baljit Singh Daduwal, and Baba Naurang Singh from Tarna Dal, among others.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)