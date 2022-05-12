Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Fed's Powell, Jefferson to get Senate nod this week

Jerome Powell, nominated for a second term as chair of the U.S. Federal Reserve, could win Senate confirmation as soon as late Wednesday, according to a timeline outlined by Senate Banking Committee Chair Sherrod Brown. Lawmakers are also expected to vote on President Joe Biden's other Fed nominee, Davidson College dean of faculty Philip Jefferson, who would become only the fourth Black man to serve as a Fed governor in the central bank's history.

Burial sites found at 53 Native American boarding schools: Interior Dept

An Interior Department investigation into the dark history of Native American boarding schools in the United States has found "marked or unmarked burial sites" at some 53 schools, Secretary Deb Haaland said on Wednesday. Haaland, the first Native American cabinet member, announced the investigation last year. In releasing preliminary findings Wednesday during a press conference in Washington, she spoke through tears and in a choked-up voice.

Biden visits Illinois farm to highlight Russia-driven food inflation

U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday blamed Russia's war on Ukraine for the latest spike in global food prices and visited a family farm in Illinois where he pledged to support the nation's farmers as they seek to fill the supply shortage. Biden said U.S. farmers have helped pull Americans through the COVID-19 pandemic and now the Ukraine crisis. "You are the backbone of freedom," he said, following a tour of an 800-acre family farm in Kankakee owned by Jeff and Gina O'Connor.

U.S. lawmakers to examine infant formula shortage

U.S. lawmakers plan to hold a hearing this month on shortages of infant formula, the House Energy and Commerce Committee said on Wednesday, calling the situation "increasingly alarming." The hearing was announced as Abbott Laboratories, the biggest supplier of milk formula in the United States, said it could restart production within two weeks of infant formula at a troubled Michigan plant that has been tied to the shortages.

US draft abortion decision could implicate same-sex marriage, contraception, Biden says

The draft U.S. Supreme Court decision on abortion leaked earlier this month could mean the court will later go after same-sex marriage, contraception, and other rights, President Joe Biden said at a fundraiser on Wednesday in Chicago. "Mark my words: they're gonna go after the ... Supreme Court decision on the right of same-sex marriages," Biden told a group of donors, adding that contraception was also on the chopping block.

Victims of South Florida condo collapse reach nearly $1 billion settlement

Victims of the collapse of a Surfside, Florida condominium tower that killed 98 people have reached a $997 million settlement with insurers, developers and other defendants in the case, the lead plaintiffs' attorney said on Wednesday. The agreement, which still must be finalized and approved by a Miami-Dade County judge, would compensate family members of those who died in the disaster as well as residents who were injured or lost their homes.

COVID claims 1 million U.S. lives, leaving trail of loss

The United States has now recorded more than 1 million COVID-19 deaths, according to a Reuters tally, crossing a once-unthinkable milestone about two years after the first cases upended everyday life and quickly transformed it. The 1 million mark is a stark reminder of the staggering grief and loss caused by the pandemic even as the threat posed by the virus wanes in the minds of many people. It represents about one death for every 327 Americans, or more than the entire population of San Francisco or Seattle.

Abortion bill fails in U.S. Senate as Supreme Court weighs overturning Roe v. Wade

Legislation to make abortion legal throughout the United States was defeated in the U.S. Senate on Wednesday, amid solid Republican opposition. Democrats had sought to head off an impending Supreme Court opinion that is expected to overturn the nearly 50-year-old Roe v. Wade decision that established the national right to abortion. Wednesday's effort was a protest gesture that never stood much chance of success.

U.S. Senate confirms Bedoya, giving Democrats FTC control

The U.S. Senate voted on Wednesday to confirm privacy expert Alvaro Bedoya to be a commissioner on the Federal Trade Commission, giving President Joe Biden's Democrats control of the agency. Bedoya, who teaches at Georgetown Law School, was confirmed on a vote of 51-50, with Vice President Kamala Harris breaking the tie. Bedoya's confirmation gives Democrats a 3-2 majority among FTC commissioners.

Exclusive-Biden eyes new ways to bar China from scooping up U.S. data

The Biden administration has drafted an executive order that would give the Department of Justice vast powers to stop foreign adversaries like China from accessing Americans' personal data, according to a person familiar with the matter and excerpts seen by Reuters. The proposal, which is being reviewed by government agencies, would also direct the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to prevent federal funding from supporting the transfer of U.S. health data to foreign adversaries, according to the excerpts.

