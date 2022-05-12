Shiv Sena MLA from Mumbai dies of cardiac arrest in Dubai

Shiv Sena MLA from Mumbai, Ramesh Latke, died of a cardiac arrest in Dubai, a party functionary said.

He was 52. ''Latke died on Wednesday in Dubai, where he had gone with his family on a vacation,'' the party office-bearer said.

Latke was a two-time Sena legislator from Andheri East assembly constituency in Mumbai city, the Maharashtra capital. ''We have informed Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and other senior party leaders about initiating the procedure to bring his body back to India. We hope that the body would be brought back on Thursday,'' he said. The Shiv Sena currently shares power in Maharashtra with the NCP and the Congress.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)