Left Menu

Shiv Sena MLA from Mumbai dies of cardiac arrest in Dubai

Shiv Sena MLA from Mumbai, Ramesh Latke, died of a cardiac arrest in Dubai, a party functionary said.He was 52. Latke died on Wednesday in Dubai, where he had gone with his family on a vacation, the party office-bearer said.Latke was a two-time Sena legislator from Andheri East assembly constituency in Mumbai city, the Maharashtra capital.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-05-2022 09:15 IST | Created: 12-05-2022 09:15 IST
Shiv Sena MLA from Mumbai dies of cardiac arrest in Dubai
  • Country:
  • India

Shiv Sena MLA from Mumbai, Ramesh Latke, died of a cardiac arrest in Dubai, a party functionary said.

He was 52. ''Latke died on Wednesday in Dubai, where he had gone with his family on a vacation,'' the party office-bearer said.

Latke was a two-time Sena legislator from Andheri East assembly constituency in Mumbai city, the Maharashtra capital. ''We have informed Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and other senior party leaders about initiating the procedure to bring his body back to India. We hope that the body would be brought back on Thursday,'' he said. The Shiv Sena currently shares power in Maharashtra with the NCP and the Congress.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA launches mission to explore why Earth supports life and other planets don’t

NASA launches mission to explore why Earth supports life and other planets d...

 Norway
2
Sun emits strong X-class flare; NASA observatory captures image of the event

Sun emits strong X-class flare; NASA observatory captures image of the event

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Texas doctor calls U.S. COVID deaths nearing 1 million 'mindblowing'; Half of Shanghai achieves 'zero COVID'; city presses on with 'unsustainable' fight and more

Health News Roundup: Texas doctor calls U.S. COVID deaths nearing 1 million ...

 Global
4
Reality check for Indian shuttlers in Uber Cup Final, team drubbed 0-5 by Korea

Reality check for Indian shuttlers in Uber Cup Final, team drubbed 0-5 by Ko...

 Thailand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022