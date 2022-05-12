Left Menu

Nurses play a vital role in keeping the planet healthy: PM

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-05-2022 10:16 IST | Created: 12-05-2022 10:14 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Phto) Image Credit: ANI
  • India

On the International Nurses Day on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said nurses play a vital role in keeping our planet healthy and their dedication and compassion are exemplary.

International Nurses Day is a day to reiterate our appreciation to all nursing staff for their exceptional work even in the most challenging of situations, he said.

''International Nurses Day is an opportunity to express our gratitude to the nursing fraternity, which is recognized for its selfless service to humanity. Their deep commitment to protecting lives and public health is commendable,'' he said.

